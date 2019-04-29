Report: Pete Davidson Drops An Insane Amount Of Money At McDonald’s After Split With Kate Beckinsale

Comedian Pete Davidson appears to be handling his reported split with 45-year-old actress Kate Beckinsale well.

The 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star treated a sold-out movie theater audience to McDonald’s over the weekend.

Davidson was in Boston as part of his stand-up tour and decided to go to the movies with some pals. Sources close to the performer said he went to see “Avengers: Endgame,” per Page Six Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Apr 25, 2019 at 1:14pm PDT

And because the movie is over three hours long, he reportedly decided to treat his pals, the sold-out audience and movie theater staff to $400 worth of McDonald’s goodness. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

It all comes following reports last week that Davidson and the “Underworld” star’s relationship appears to have cooled off, with the two of them reportedly opting to “slow things down.”

“Pete [Davidson] and Kate [Beckinsale] got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” a source with knowledge about the actress’ relationship shared. “They’re still dating as of now.”

Other outlets like E! News, however, reported that it’s not only cooled but over between the actress and “SNL” star after they were spotted spending time together over the last few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 1, 2019 at 8:06am PST

“They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms,” the insider shared.

The celebrity duo was last spotted out together after they shared dinner in Los Angeles last month with Beckinsale’s mom and step-dad.

As previously reported, the two were first linked up after they spent time together at a Golden Globes after party back in January. Soon after, the two made headlines after several public displays of affection. Most notably, the two were photographed kissing at a New York Rangers hockey game in New York City.