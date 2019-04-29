REVIEW: The Battle Of Winterfell Is Epic In Latest ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode, ‘The Long Night’

The battle of Winterfell was everything we hoped for in the latest “Game of Thrones” episode, “The Long Night.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED YET. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The episode Sunday night was nearly 10 years in the making. Finally, the army of the undead and the Night King had arrived for a day of reckoning with Jon Snow and the living. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

My friends, it didn’t disappoint. The battle of Winterfell was epic, and we didn’t even have to see too many of our favorite characters go down.

The entire 90-minute episode was chilling as we watched wave after wave of men defend Winterfell to the last man.

Watching Dany and Jon fly around like they’re in an A-10 doing strafing runs against the wights was so badass I was on the edge of my seat. Then, the whole screen just goes white thanks to the Night King’s arrival. You couldn’t see a damn thing! The battle was underway and it was time to find out the fate of man.

Let’s dig into some of the best parts of the episode. First off, the confirmed deaths include Theon, Lyanna Mormont, Dolorous Edd, Beric Dondarrion, Jorah and Melisandre.

Of those deaths, three obvious ones that stand out. Jorah gave his life defending Daenerys for the final time. In a heartbreaking sequence, the faithful servant of Dany gives his life as they’re surrounded by the undead. Despite the fact she might have never loved him back, he gave his last full act of devotion and service to keep her alive.

Secondly, Melisandre turned out to be a bit of a hero in the end. She lit the trench when Dany and Jon couldn’t see while on the dragons, which allowed them to continue their strafing runs. Without her magic, the battle might have been lost. Also, it was incredible when she lit the swords of the Dothraki. Of course, they were almost immediately slaughtered, but it was cool none the less.

Eventually, she walks off into the snow and dies. Given how awful she’s been at times, it was nice to see she had some goodness in her.

Finally, Theon’s death might have been the most emotional, which leads us all to the biggest moment of the show.

The Night King finds himself in front of Bran with only Theon as the final defender. None of us really liked those odds, and for good reason. To complete his redemption arc, Theon charges the Night King after being told by Bran he’s a good man. This little sacrifice was noteworthy, but it didn’t do much.

The man in charge of the undead killed Theon with ease. At this moment in time, I thought it was over. There was nobody there to help Bran, Jon appeared like he was about vaporized, Dany was cut off and surrounded and it looked like the Night King might finally kill the Stark boy.

#GameofThrones

Death of honor,hero and pride of the iron island theon pic.twitter.com/dCrnqkgYUV — Lukíta~ (@_najm_24) April 29, 2019

Then, out of the damn rafters, Arya appears out of thin air to kill the Night King! I’m talking about a game-seven-style clutch performance we’ve never seen before. After avoiding detection in the library, she somehow made her way to her brother to kill the villain we’ve been waiting to see die for years!

This is probably the best scene of all time.

UNDESCRIBABLE. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/4KX3BcAPPU — Rakan (@iReko15) April 29, 2019

If you had any doubt about whether or not Arya is the most badass person on the show, it should now be erased forever. That was one of the coolest sequences I’ve ever seen.

Now, a couple other points I’d like to hit: It looks like Jamie, Brienne, Tormund and Samwell are all alive. We didn’t see them die, which makes me think they’re alive. No chance they died off-screen.

I think everybody saw the dead Starks in the crypts coming alive and unleashing hell. That was obviously going to happen. I honestly thought Sansa and Tyrion were about to commit suicide when it appeared like all hope was lost.

I’m glad they didn’t. That truly would have been heartbreaking.

The episode was everything I was hoping for and much more. I could go on for hours, but I know we’re only focused on the main points.

Now, there’s a battle with Cersei on the horizon. I can’t wait. After last night, I’m not sure how much better the show can get, but I’m excited.

P.S. Lady Mormont killed the giant was awesome. Hell of a way to go out.