Sebastian Janikowski Retires From The NFL After 19 Seasons

Legendary kicker Sebastian Janikowski is done playing in the NFL.

He decided to hang it up from the league Sunday after an incredible 19 year run, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He will go down as one of the greatest kickers to ever play the sport, and finished his career with 436 field goals made.

For those of you wonder, Janikowski made some serious cash during his days with the Raiders and a single season with the Seahawks.

According to Spotrac, he made more than $50 million, which is a mind-boggling amount for a guy at his position. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agrees To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

Let’s also take a moment to remember when he made zero effort to stop a kick return in an all-time great laugh-out-loud moment.

 

Seahawks’ kicker Sebastian Janikowski tries to tackle the way I would if I played football… (via @thecheckdown)

Now, it’s time for him Janikowski to enjoy retirement and all the money he made during his incredible career. Eventually, the hall of fame is going to come calling, and he’ll be ready to take his place among the greatest players to ever play in the NFL.

Major props to him on a hell of a run.

