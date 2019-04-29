‘Simpsons’ Producer Says He Wants Donald Trump To Be A Guest On The Show

Your first name

“The Simpsons” executive producer told panelists Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival that he wants President Donald Trump to come on the show.

“We’ve never had a president, but I think I’d love to have this president,” producer James L. Brook said when asked who his dream guest would be, Page Six reported. However, Trump would only be welcomed if he’d “read the script as written.”

Yeardley Smith, who plays Lisa Simpson, chimed in, “He’s not a good reader.” (RELATED: ‘The Simpsons’ Are Removing An Iconic Michael Jackson Episode)

She added, “Maybe if we just did it in pictures.”

The panel included creator Matt Groening, executive producers Al Jean and Matt Selman, and voice actors Harry Shearer and Smith.

Some of the other dream guests mentioned include Robert De Niro, Justin Trudeau, John Cleese, Sandy Koufax and Michael Palin. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Uses ‘The Simpsons’ To Mock Trump’s Shutdown Deal With Democrats)

Although Trump has never appeared on the show as the president of the United States, a season 11 episode wildly predicted Trump would be president. “Bart To The Future” aired in 2000, 15 years before Trump would make the decision to enter the 2016 presidential race.

In the episode, Lisa is attempting to fix the economy after Trump’s presidency.