Cardinals GM Steve Keim Says He Isn’t Afraid Of Making A ‘Mistake,’ Is Aware The Kyler Murray Pick Could End His Career

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim seems very aware of the stakes heading down the road.

Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals selected former Oklahoma gunslinger Kyler Murray first overall last Thursday, and all their fates now rest in the young man’s hands. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

“I’m not scared to make a mistake. That could cost me my career but at the same time, to be great and to have success you gotta be willing to take chances—ones that you believe in,” Keim explained about the Kyler Murray pick, according to Peter King Monday.

He also added he “absolutely” considered keeping former quarterback Josh Rosen and not taking Murray first overall.

Well, at least Keim isn’t delusional about the situation he’s put himself in. He took a quarterback far outside the mold of every QB in the history of the first round, and his career absolutely rides on it.

That’s not to say it won’t work. I’m a pro-Murray guy. I think Kyler has all the skills necessary to be successful in the league, but make no mistake about it.

The Cardinals absolutely rolled the dice on him.

If it goes south, you can bet on Keim and Kingsbury both looking for new jobs. Again, that’s certainly not to say it will.

If you want to win big, then you have to be bold. It really doesn’t get much bolder than taking Murray first overall. Now, we’ll find out what type of magic he can bring to the Cardinals. Win or lose, Murray’s success is directly tied to the fate of Arizona’s leadership.

Things are going to be a lot of fun in 2019. I can promise you all that much.