Stock Up On Discounted Family Games For Summer Downtime

2. Apples to Apples is my son’s absolute favorite game of all times. My children were actually introduced to this game at school. They loved it so much, we decided to buy it. We now have multiple sets. It is a great game to play when you have a big group. You just need the cards and place to sit around in a circle. The commentary and lobbying for answers always results in hours of laughter. Don’t worry if everyone doesn’t know all the words or people on the cards. That is part of the fun. We had years of family jokes about some of the names on the cards. This party edition also retails for $19.99, but you can buy it on Amazon today for only $13.47

3. Trivial Pursuit has been around for a long time, but it is still fun. With all of the different varieties, it is easy to find one that fits your needs. We have a few sets. The Movie set and Disney version were our favorites. Amazon has the Family Edition on sale right now. This version has separate sets of cards for children and adults to make it fair. It retails for $19.99, but Amazon has this Hasbro family favorite discounted down to $14.87.

4. Phase 10 is a game we've recently started playing. Our kids are older, but we still enjoy games when everyone is home for the holidays. The great thing about Phase 10 is it contains a component of luck. This is great if you have one person in the family who tends to win a lot of games. There are no guarantees with this one. You can also play it with a big group of people at a variety of ages. It is made by the company who created Uno and it's a lot of fun! Children as young as 7 years old can easily master it. To play a full game you need a couple of hours, so plan accordingly. This is just a special deck of cards, so it's great for travel. The card set retails for $9.99 but you can get it now for half price, only $4.99.

If you are looking for fun for a younger set, here are some additional options. They appeal to young and old, but won’t frustrate younger children. The best part? They are all on sale right now!