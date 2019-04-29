Stock Up On Discounted Family Games For Summer Downtime

Anne Kocsis | Contributor

As you head into the summer months, how will you spend time with the children in your life?  There are bound to be free evenings.  Instead of watching TV, why not gather everyone around the table to play a game? What about your vacation plans…do you have reservations at the beach or planned camping trips? Board games are great because they are portable. We always take games on our vacations. You can sit around inside or outdoors and play games. Plus, they can really save you from rainy vacation day blahs. What does your game closet look like? If you want to add a couple of new board games for summer fun, Amazon has a great selection of new and old favorites. Here some great options on sale now.

1. Scattegories is one of my family’s favorite games. We played it on vacations, over the holidays, and on rainy weekends. You can play it with a a few people or a big group. It also appeals to a wide age range. With more than 3,500 category combinations, you don’t have to worry about getting bored. No two games are ever the same. The game retails for $19.99, but it’s 30% off right now. You can get it for only $13.99.
Buy Scattergories now for just $13.99 
2. Apples to Apples is my son’s absolute favorite game of all times. My children were actually introduced to this game at school. They loved it so much, we decided to buy it. We now have multiple sets. It is a great game to play when you have a big group. You just need the cards and place to sit around in a circle. The commentary and lobbying for answers always results in hours of laughter. Don’t worry if everyone doesn’t know all the words or people on the cards. That is part of the fun. We had years of family jokes about some of the names on the cards. This party edition also retails for $19.99, but you can buy it on Amazon today for only $13.47.
3. Trivial Pursuit has been around for a long time, but it is still fun. With all of the different varieties, it is easy to find one that fits your needs. We have a few sets. The Movie set and Disney version were our favorites. Amazon has the Family Edition on sale right now. This version has separate sets of cards for children and adults to make it fair. It retails for $19.99, but Amazon has this Hasbro family favorite discounted down to $14.87.
4. Phase 10 is a game we’ve recently started playing. Our kids are older, but we still enjoy games when everyone is home for the holidays. The great thing about Phase 10 is it contains a component of luck. This is great if you have one person in the family who tends to win a lot of games. There are no guarantees with this one. You can also play it with a big group of people at a variety of ages. It is made by the company who created Uno and it’s a lot of fun! Children as young as 7 years old can easily master it. To play a full game you need a couple of hours, so plan accordingly. This is just a special deck of cards, so it’s great for travel. The card set retails for $9.99 but you can get it now for half price, only $4.99. 
If you are looking for fun for a younger set, here are some additional options. They appeal to young and old, but won’t frustrate younger children. The best part? They are all on sale right now!
5. Connect Four is listed as one of Amazon’s best sellers. Anyone can play this addictive game. All you need to be able to do is drop a colored disc into a hole and look for connections. As I mentioned in a previous article, we have the giant furniture-sized version of this game in our sunroom. The original version of the Hasbro game retails for $12.99, but Amazon has it reduced right now for only $6.89
6. Jenga is another of Amazon’s best selling classic games. The original set is comprised of 54 plain wooden blocks. You stack them a certain way and game play involves pulling them out without knocking down the tower. Since the advent of the original game, there have been many copycat sets and colored versions. Jenga also makes a giant sized version of this game as well. The original set retails on Amazon for $14.99. You can order it today for 52% off. The sale price is only $7.19. 
7. Hedbanz is a wonderful kid-friendly guessing game. Plus, kids love the added element of adults looking silly with a headband and card on their forehead. Everyone can see what you are, except you. You need to ask the other players questions to figure it out. Laughter is guaranteed! It is fun for a few or a big group. The original family edition of Spin Master’s classic game retails for $15.99. Amazon has Hedbanz on sale now for only $10.60
Check these out, as well as all of the others Amazon has to offer. Playing board games is fun and you don’t need to wait for a child to play. Get your adult friends together and open a bottle of wine. It is the stuff inside jokes are made of. You will make lasting memories, I promise. Order yours today and let the fun begin!

