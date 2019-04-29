Texas Tech Head Coach Chris Beard Signs Six-Year Extension

Fresh off an appearance in the national championship game, Texas Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard is about to be a very wealthy man.

Texas Tech announced on Monday that Beard had agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $4.75 million a year. (RELATED: Texas Tech Beats Michigan State In Final Four Matchup)

Here are the complete details on the agreement, which has @CoachBeardTTU in Lubbock through the 2024-25 season!https://t.co/3GLrJzRP0G — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) April 29, 2019

Beard will now be the third-highest-paid coach in the country, behind John Calipari of Kentucky and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. (RELATED: WATCH: Zion Williamson Throws Down Incredible Dunk)

Beard is one of the best coaches in the country and is more than deserving of this massive contract extension. Before Beard took over in Lubbock, Texas, the Red Raiders had never made it past the Sweet 16.

In three years since Beard took over, Texas Tech has already been to an elite eight, and this past year took Virginia to overtime of the national championship game. That’s some great coaching from a great coach.

The future is bright at Texas Tech as long as Chris Beard is around, and now it appears he’ll be around for a while.

