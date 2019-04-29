Trump Serves Chick-fil-A To Baylor Women’s Basketball Team

Your first name

President Donald Trump continued one of his White House traditions Monday when he served fast food to the Baylor University championship women’s basketball team.

According to the Baylor team’s Instagram, the winning players were greeted with Chick-fil-A sandwiches, McDonald’s quarter pounders, Wendy’s burgers, and Burger King Whoppers.

Per BaylorWBB IG What’s on the menu for the Baylor Lady Bears today: Chick Fil A, Wendy’s & McDonalds pic.twitter.com/cVVLQlb66D — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) April 29, 2019

View this post on Instagram Lunch time at the State Dining Room! #SicEm A post shared by Baylor Lady Bears (@baylorwbb) on Apr 29, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

The tradition of serving fast food to the championship athletic teams who visit the White House started during the partial government shutdown earlier this year. President Donald Trump personally paid to have an event with the Clemson Tigers’ national championship-winning college football team catered with various fast food items. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders noted that much of the White House’s residence staff was furloughed at the time, making the logistics of internally catering the event rather difficult. (RELATED: Trump Gets Clemson Football Team Fast Food)

Some members of the media mocked the decision to serve the players hamburgers, fries and pizza, but rather than shying away from the criticism, the president embraced his unique catering option.

A couple of months later, when the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football team showed up for a White House visit, Trump served them Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Big Macs and fries.

The president praised Baylor’s nail-biter national title game against Notre Dame University during the team’s trip to the Oval Office.

