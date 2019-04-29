Trump Announces Immigration Asylum Changes

President Donald Trump issued new immigration guidelines Monday evening specifically addressing migrants who are attempting to claim asylum along the U.S. southern border.

In a presidential memorandum, Trump directed Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to address the ongoing situation at the southern border.

“The extensive resources required to process and care for these individuals pulls U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel away from securing our Nation’s borders,” the memorandum reads in part, according to The Hill.

Three of the new policies include adjudicating asylum applications within six months of filing, requiring a monetary fee for applications and/or work permit applications, and it would prevent migrants who have attempted to enter the United States illegally from receiving work authorization before any relief is granted, CNN reported.

Trump’s memo comes the same day as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they’d be shifting its resources to deal with the influx of “fake families” arriving on the U.S-Mexico border.

“Fake families are being formed to cross our border and avoid detention. ICE [Homeland Security Investigations] is working with [Customs and Border Protection] to stop individuals, networks and organizations facilitating child smuggling and document fraud to illegally enter the U.S.,” ICE tweeted Monday.

There were 92,000 arrests of illegal immigrants for illegal entry on the U.S.’s southern border last month, according to CNN.

Follow Mike on Twitter