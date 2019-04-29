Trump Hammers New York Times For Anti-Semitic Cartoon: ‘The Lowest Level Of Journalism’

President Donald Trump attacked The New York Times on Monday after the paper of record printed an anti-Semitic cartoon that portrayed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dog leading the blind.

In the cartoon, which has since been removed from the online version of the Times, Netanyahu is drawn as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Trump, who is wearing a yarmulke.

“The New York Times has apologized for the terrible Anti-Semitic Cartoon, but they haven’t apologized to me for this or all of the Fake and Corrupt news they print on a daily basis,” Trump tweeted. “They have reached the lowest level of ‘journalism,’ and certainly a low point in @nytimes history!”

Initially, the Times’ Opinion section issued an editor’s note explaining that it was an “error of judgment” to publish the cartoon. The paper did not apologize in the editor’s note but did so in an accompanying tweet. (RELATED: NYT Editor’s Note Apologizes For ‘Anti-Semitic’ Cartoon Of Netanyahu And Trump)

“A political cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times on Thursday included anti-Semitic tropes,” the statement said. “The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it. It was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.”

The Times issued a second statement on Sunday including an apology for the cartoon and an explanation as to how it got published.

“We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon last Thursday in the print edition of The New York Times that circulates outside of the United States, and we are committed to making sure nothing like this happens again,” the statement said. in part.

The cartoon was published shortly after the Times’ Opinion page published an article claiming that Jesus was a Palestinian man. The Times later issued a correction to clarify that Jesus was Jewish and born in Bethlehem.

