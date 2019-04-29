Media Elites Mock Trump Supporters At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner drew in journalists from across the political spectrum Saturday, and the event’s red carpet wasn’t short of criticism for the president.

Once again, it took place without the presence of President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Buy Biden Be Gone Today To Keep ‘Creepy Joe’ Away)

Some attendees said they didn’t blame Trump for not showing up, while others talked about the U.S. being a less safe place for journalists with him in the White House.

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check Out The Latest From TheDCNF Video Team:

Joe Biden Can’t Keep His Thoughts Straight

How Well Do You Know Your 2020 Democrats?

Should Felons Vote While In Prison?

Follow Ben on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.