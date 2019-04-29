Twitter Reacts To The Battle Of Winterfell In ‘Game Of Thrones’

The greatest battle in the history of “Game of Thrones” was Sunday night, and it set the internet on fire.

The battle of Winterfell was something we waited years for before finally seeing the Night King meet his final fate. Arya, Jon, Dany and the rest of the crew showed up and came out to defend the living, and it was epic on every single level. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Obviously, you can’t have a new “Game of Thrones” episode without having Twitter go wild. Last night definitely wasn’t an exception, especially because it was the longest battle sequence in TV history.

When the credits finally rolled, dead bodies littered the ground, the Night King was dead thanks to Arya, Dany might only have one dragon left and their forces were decimated, but the good guys were still alive. Check out the best reactions to all the carnage and chaos below.

RIP Jorah Mormont. The most loyal man in the seven kingdoms.#GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfellpic.twitter.com/MFOu3v1l8d — Home Of GOT Fans™ (@OfficialGOTFans) April 29, 2019

Arya killing the Night King with Titanic music, y’all are QUICK #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rhlTfdAF8v — Complex (@Complex) April 29, 2019

I’m feeling terrible about that trip to Winterfell I gave my audience. #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 29, 2019

WHERE DID ARYA EVEN COME FROM. #GameOfThrones — Complex (@Complex) April 29, 2019

Just held my pee for 80 minutes. #GameOfThrones — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 29, 2019

On a scale of Bran Stark to Arya Stark, how much do you contribute group projects? #GameofThrones — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 29, 2019

The entire TL when Arya did what she had to do. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/L7UD4nwiKu — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 29, 2019

Paul George says Arya took a bad shot #GameofThrones — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) April 29, 2019

After watching the most stressful 82 minutes of tv ever created #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/e2sJ21tUqP — FanSided (@FanSided) April 29, 2019

ok but Drogon mourning Jorah’s death with Daenerys was probably one of the most heartbreaking scenes #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/jcQe5i5VjA — (@thronesrings) April 29, 2019

What an incredible episode for such an incredible show. It really doesn’t get much better at all. It had everything we could have wanted.

It was full of action, we saw some characters go down, we saw the main ones survive and we saw the Night King die. You’re out of your mind if you didn’t love the sequence when she took him out and saved Bran. It was chilling.

Now, Daenerys, Jon, Sansa, Tyrion and Arya will have to take the fight to Cersei and everybody standing with her. If that doesn’t get you juiced, then you might want to check your pulse to make sure you’re still alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 26, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

Tune in next Sunday on HBO to find out what happens next. It should be great.