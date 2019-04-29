Twitter Reacts To The Battle Of Winterfell In ‘Game Of Thrones’

The greatest battle in the history of “Game of Thrones” was Sunday night, and it set the internet on fire.

The battle of Winterfell was something we waited years for before finally seeing the Night King meet his final fate. Arya, Jon, Dany and the rest of the crew showed up and came out to defend the living, and it was epic on every single level. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Obviously, you can’t have a new “Game of Thrones” episode without having Twitter go wild. Last night definitely wasn’t an exception, especially because it was the longest battle sequence in TV history.

When the credits finally rolled, dead bodies littered the ground, the Night King was dead thanks to Arya, Dany might only have one dragon left and their forces were decimated, but the good guys were still alive. Check out the best reactions to all the carnage and chaos below.

What an incredible episode for such an incredible show. It really doesn’t get much better at all. It had everything we could have wanted.

It was full of action, we saw some characters go down, we saw the main ones survive and we saw the Night King die. You’re out of your mind if you didn’t love the sequence when she took him out and saved Bran. It was chilling.

Now, Daenerys, Jon, Sansa, Tyrion and Arya will have to take the fight to Cersei and everybody standing with her. If that doesn’t get you juiced, then you might want to check your pulse to make sure you’re still alive.

 

Tune in next Sunday on HBO to find out what happens next. It should be great.

