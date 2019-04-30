Why Do Liberals Believe The Worst About America?

We cover a lot of ground on today’s show. First, we get into why the political left embraces the idea that the United States is a bastion of hate, overrun with racism/sexism/homophobia/etc. Then Joe Biden is still trying to deal with his past, and Sports Illustrated is celebrating itself for featuring a Burkini model in the swimsuit issue.

Listen to the show:

Morning Joe and most of the rest of the liberal media are blaming President Trump for the shooting at a synagogue in California, and blaming him for the “rise of hate crimes” in the country. But what’s behind those numbers? It’s not as clear as they want you be believe. The truth, as is so often the case, is something entirely different.

In spite of what cable talking heads say, the President has denounced “white nationalism,” but the media needs to paint him as a monster and the country as this horrible place in order to scare people so they can be easily manipulated. We get into the truth behind the numbers and lies behind the reporting, you don’t want to miss it.

Joe Biden is having a rough go of it. He’s apologizing to and for Anita Hill because the Democratic base has rewritten history on the Clarence Thomas hearings. Also, Alyssa Milano told MSNBC that Biden’s history of being handsy, sniffy, and all-around creepy is a cultural thing. That the 76-year-old former Vice-President only just realized that not everyone grew up in a household that is as “affectionate” as his allegedly was. Yes, seriously. We have the hilarious audio.

Sports Illustrated is congratulating itself for having a model in their swimsuit issue basically wearing a wetsuit and covering her head. The model is wearing a hijab and “burkini,” the bathing equivalent of a burqa. Somehow this is empowering to women, or something.

Don’t miss today’s show.

Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.