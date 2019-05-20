‘Ballers’ Star Carl McDowell Gets Repeatedly Punched By Pro Boxer Ava Knight During Training Session

“Ballers” star Carl McDowell might think twice before agreeing to train with pro boxer Ava Knight again.

TMZ posted a video Sunday afternoon of actor throwing on some padding so Knight could start swinging away at his stomach, and swing away she did. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She threw shot after shot into the padding. Eventually, Jay Glazer shut the whole thing down as everybody was having a good laugh.

Watch the video below.

I don’t know anything about Knight, but she doesn’t seem like a lady you want to mess with. Judging from her Instagram, she looks like she means business when it comes to throwing punches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A v A KNiGHT-SaLiCKa (@a.v.a.knight) on Apr 23, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A v A KNiGHT-SaLiCKa (@a.v.a.knight) on Mar 5, 2019 at 1:14pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A v A KNiGHT-SaLiCKa (@a.v.a.knight) on Dec 8, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

It also seemed like McDowell was a good sport about the whole thing and enjoying himself. Even with that thick padding, I’m still not sure those blows got softened completely.

You couldn’t pay me money to step into the ring against her or just about any other female boxer. It’s a smart thing to know your limits, and I know Knight would probably beat the living hell out of me.

Good for the “Ballers” star for sticking it out for as long as he did. I don’t think there’d be any shot I would have made it a fraction as long.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter