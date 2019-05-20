Dunkin Exec Reportedly Critiques Starbucks For Being Too Political — ‘Just Be Happy’

A Dunkin executive reportedly criticized Starbucks for its political messaging, saying that Dunkin Donuts just wants customers to get “in & out of our store in seconds.”

Dunkin Donuts executive Drayton Martin reportedly critiqued Starbucks at the International Trademark Association’s annual meeting in Boston, according to a tweet from law professor and Boston Globe writer Alexandra Roberts. Martin was named vice president of brand stewardship at Dunkin Donuts in May 2018. Her role focuses on implementing marketing and messaging strategies for the donuts and coffee company, according to The Drum.

“We are not starbucks, we aren’t political– we aren’t gonna put stuff on our cups to start conversations,” Martin said, according to Robert’s tweet. ” We don’t want to engage you in political conversation, we want to get you in & out of our store in seconds. it’s donuts & ice cream– just be happy.”

Roberts also tweeted Monday that someone at the conference called Dunkin customers “one-armed bandits,” saying that Dunkin would love to “get a bag in their other hand.” She did not specify who said this.

“Guests who come in just for coffee & nothing else–we call them one-armed bandits. we’d love to be able to get a bag in that other hand!”

Starbucks Coffee has a history of commenting on political issues. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz continues to explore a potential 2020 presidential campaign. (RELATED: Howard Schultz Says Ocasio-Cortez’s Anti-Billioniare Comments Are ‘So Un-American’)

“I want to demonstrate three things,” Schultz said in an April interview with Fox News’ Marth McCallum where he said that he approved of abortions up until the 3rd trimester.



“And everything I’m going to try and do in this process will go through this lens,” Schultz continued. “I want to be honest. I want to demonstrate a level of trust and confidence in what I’m saying. And I want to be accountable for the results, and I think all of that should be wrapped in a degree of civility. I think the American people want authenticity, honesty and character. I’m going to tell people what I believe. People may not agree with [me], I understand that. But people are going to know where I stand.”

The former Starbucks CEO has ruffled Democratic feathers with rumors of his 2020 campaign. He criticized Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her disdain of billionaires, and discussed his distaste for Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar‘s anti-Semitic remarks. However, Schultz has also emphasized that he is “a lifelong Democrat” and supports abortion rights and gun restrictions.

Schultz said in another interview that Democrats have criticized him out of fear that he will split the Democratic vote and guarantee President Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

“I think there’s clearly a division within the Democratic Party,” Schultz told Fox News’ Dana Perino.” That is going on behind closed doors between the people who are trying to maintain a moderate position and those newcomers who are trying to promote a far left-leaning agenda.”

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

