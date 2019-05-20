2,000 Pounds Of Hot Dogs Recalled Before Top Grilling Holiday

Over 2,000 pounds of skinless beef frankfurters are being recalled because of possible metal contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd. recalled the nearly 2,030 pounds of hot dogs after the factory discovered the issue and reported it to FSIS, according to the USDA press release. The potentially contaminated products were shipped to multiple food servicers in the midwest, including Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

All recalled packages all labeled with the “EST. 1” establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection and are one of the following products:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

While there have been no reported incidents of “adverse reactions” due to consumption, the USDA is urging individuals who might be concerned about possible illness to consult with a doctor. (RELATED: 20,000 Pounds Of Meat Patties Recalled After Purple Plastic Found Inside)

The recall was issued less than two weeks before Memorial Day, one of America’s biggest grilling days. An average of 62% of Americans grill out on Memorial Day, according to NBC News, citing 2016 polls.

Vienna Beef did not release a statement, nor did it reply to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

