Kim Kardashian Calls Out Burger Joint On Twitter: ‘I Have A Serious Complaint’

Kim Kardashian got everyone’s attention Monday when she went to her Twitter account to call out a burger joint and said she had a “serious complaint.”

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact,” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted to her millions of followers. “Pronto!” (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2019

Twitter being its usual self couldn’t help but have a bit of fun with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s tweet. (RELATED: Check Out Kim Kardashian’s Most Scandalous Pics To Celebrate Her Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Jack in the Box rn pic.twitter.com/kwTsl8Qn9f — ￼‏ ㅤ (@kendalljennrs) May 20, 2019

the jack in the box social media manager signing on for their shift pic.twitter.com/2DMlWv1P2K — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) May 20, 2019

Jack in the Box shares in a tailspin pic.twitter.com/0o4aAkHAQ3 — James Crugnale (@jamescrugnale) May 20, 2019

Jack in the Box corporate running to check their email https://t.co/pVQi9RPgF5 pic.twitter.com/fG7E7zlAZX — Kendall Rae???? (@KendallRaeOnYT) May 20, 2019

Soon after, someone with the burger company tweeted that they were unable to DM her and wanted to get in touch with her “immediately.”

“Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately,” Jack In The Box official Twitter account responded.

Hi Kim, we are unable to DM you. Please send us a DM with how we can get in touch with your team & someone will reach out immediately. — Jack Box (@JackBox) May 20, 2019

And for now, we wait to hear what caused all the ruckus.