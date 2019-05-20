Report: Kylie Jenner Texts Jordyn Woods To ‘Get Her Stuff’ Following Cheating Allegation With Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner appears to be done with Jordyn Woods after texting her to come and “get her stuff” following her pal’s alleged involvement with sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Tristan Thompson.

“Kylie [Jenner] has moved on with her life and is not thinking about Jordyn [Woods] and what happened,” a source close to the 21-year-old reality star shared with E! News on Monday. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 7, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT

She “texted Jordyn to come and get her stuff,” the source added. “Kylie texts with Jordyn occasionally but is not going to let her back in or be close with her.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

The source continued, “She’s put the whole ordeal behind her.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

It all comes following the very public split between Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, and sister’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson back in February after reports surfaced that he had allegedly hooked up with longtime family friend Jordyn. Soon after Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home.

Jordyn later gave a sit down on “Red Table Talk” and swore she never was intimate with Kardashian’s ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 6, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

Khloe at first put her sister’s former pal on blast after the interview only to later apologize and state that the person at fault for destroying her family, was Thompson and not Woods.

As previously reported, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had decided to give the Cleveland Cavaliers player a second chance after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.