Man Allegedly Urinates On Memorial For 9-Year-Old Boy Who Died From Cancer, Subsequently Charged

A camera caught a man urinating on a memorial at a New Jersey park for a 9-year-old boy who died of cancer.

Police said 23-year-olds Bryan Bellace and Daniel Flippen face criminal charges. They charged Bellace, allegedly the one who urinated on the memorial, with “disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, lewdness and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park,” CBS3 Philly reported.

Flippen reportedly recorded the video of the act, and was also charged with having an open alcoholic beverage in a public park. His video of the incident was posted to social media Sunday and subsequently deleted. (RELATED: Anarchists Vandalize Philadelphia Police Station)

The memorial was in honor of Christian Clopp, who passed away from cancer in 2012.

Two members of the local community, Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker, took action when they heard of the memorial’s desecration. Burgan explained how he and Walker were “disgusted” by the behavior and decided to clean the memorial, expressing that “this is our community and we don’t condone to this type of sickening act” in a Sunday Facebook post.

“We went down here, came with gloves, sanitizer and we got it cleaned up,” Walker told CBS3 Philly.

“We come together. This is our community,” Burgan said.

“When stuff like this happens, we come together. We take care of what needs to be done,” he continued.

“I don’t understand this world today. A friend of ours came over today to inform us that a video was posted of two scumbags urinating on Christian’s memorial at his playground,” Mark Clopp, Christian’s father, wrote on Facebook.

“Christian was a child who represented everything that was right. He had no enemies and smiled at everyone he came in contact with. These scumbags represent everything wrong; narcissistic, drunken scumbags with no regard for anyone or anything,” he continued.

He also thanked those in the community who lent support to his family.

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.