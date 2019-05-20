Sophie Turner Reveals She And Joe Jonas Broke Up For 24 Hours Before Tying The Knot

Actress Sophie Turner revealed that she and husband, Joe Jonas, broke up the day before they secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The couple got secretly married in May after announcing their engagement in 2017, according to a report published Monday by The Sunday Times. Apparently, the two broke up 24 hours before they wed in front of family and friends hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner told the Sunday Times. “For a second, we both had cold feet. Then, 24 hours later, we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Turner credits Jonas for helping her through her depression. (RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Las Vegas)

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself. I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she explained, adding “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

As previously reported, Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, were married by an Elvis Impersonator and the whole ceremony was live streamed by Diplo.

I know some wouldn’t agree, but I think all of this news about the Turner Jonas marriage makes them seem like regular people. Of course they got cold feet because it’s normal.

Having a secret wedding in Vegas sounds extremely fun and carefree. It might even have been better for the couple because it takes all the pressure out of the whole ordeal.