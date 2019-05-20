Rapper Travis Scott Donates Merchandise Profits In Alabama To Planned Parenthood

Rapper Travis Scott announced he would donate merchandise profits to Planned Parenthood.

Scott made the announcement while performing at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival in Alabama on Friday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood,” Scott announced during the middle of his set list. “We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all. I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have. So to anyone out there — man, woman — I wanna dedicate this song to you.” (RELATED: Celebrities Take Their Reactions Against The Alabama Abortion Ban To Social Media)

The announcement comes after a bill banning almost all abortions was signed into law in Alabama on Wednesday.

Scott isn’t the only celebrity to take a stand on the abortion issues. His baby mama and reality star Kylie Jenner has also been outspoken on the abortion issue.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a photo of the men who voted for the abortion ban to her Instagram story and wrote, “Makes me sick.” She shared another photo of alleged quotes by representatives and wrote, “Ummmm… I’m scared.”

Shortly after the bill was signed, many celebrities took to Twitter to react including Chris Evans, Lady Gaga and Chelsea Handler.