Burger King Appears To Endorse Chucking Milkshakes At Conservatives

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Fast-food chain restaurant Burger King appeared to endorse throwing milkshakes on political opposition over the weekend.

Following reports of Brexit leader Nigel Farage taking a full-frontal milkshake attack from a protester in Newcastle, Burger King U.K. tweeted, “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying.”

After backlash, a follow-up tweet clarified, saying, “We’d never endorse violence — or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people.”

Video footage posted by several outlets show the initial attack on Farage:

The alleged milkshake-tosser was detained and charged with simple assault.

A man is detained by police after throwing a milkshake on Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage before a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Burger King U.K. was not the only one to poke fun at Farage over the incident. (RELATED: Nigel Farage Will Come Back To The Front Lines If ‘Sellouts’ Derail Brexit)

A similar situation arose in Australia when Sen. Fraser Anning was blindsided by a teen cracking an egg on his head. Anning turned reflexively and hit back, prompting some to claim that the teen was justified in attacking the Senator because his political views were racist.

But in recent weeks — and particularly in the U.K. against right-leaning candidates — milkshakes appear to have replaced eggs as the projectile of choice with regard to political adversaries.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) was hit by two “milkshakings” in different cities on the same day, and UKIP member Carl Benjamin has been hit four times.

UKIP candidate Mark Meechan, whose Twitter handle is @countdankula, tweeted a preemptive strike at anyone who was considering dousing him in milkshake.

