Burger King Appears To Endorse Chucking Milkshakes At Conservatives

Fast-food chain restaurant Burger King appeared to endorse throwing milkshakes on political opposition over the weekend.

Following reports of Brexit leader Nigel Farage taking a full-frontal milkshake attack from a protester in Newcastle, Burger King U.K. tweeted, “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying.”

Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

After backlash, a follow-up tweet clarified, saying, “We’d never endorse violence — or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people.”

We’d never endorse violence – or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people. ???????? — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

Video footage posted by several outlets show the initial attack on Farage:

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage hit by a ‘banana and salted caramel milkshake’ thrown by a protester in Newcastle pic.twitter.com/usBtF7VAVe — The Independent (@Independent) May 20, 2019

Chaotic scenes in Newcastle city centre as Nigel Farage hit by a milkshake. He’s been whisked away by his security. This is the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/qxz8yay492 — Sean Seddon (@seddonnews) May 20, 2019

Nigel Farage shaken but unhurt in milkshake attack https://t.co/o8iGWsBDcw pic.twitter.com/mPhSjBgmQ0 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 20, 2019

The alleged milkshake-tosser was detained and charged with simple assault.

Paul Crowther, arrested for throwing a £5.25 banana and salted caramel Five Guys milkshake on Nigel Farage, said as he stood in handcuffs: “I was quite looking forward to it, but I think it went on a better purpose.” pic.twitter.com/mMQdEURtzs — Tom Wilkinson (@tommywilkinson) May 20, 2019

Burger King U.K. was not the only one to poke fun at Farage over the incident. (RELATED: Nigel Farage Will Come Back To The Front Lines If ‘Sellouts’ Derail Brexit)

I have thought long and hard about whether it’s acceptable to laugh at Nigel Farage being hit with a milkshake, and concluded that there are no flavours which aren’t funny. They’re all here.https://t.co/QPfSIQD2Za pic.twitter.com/jfL5Ehgvvx — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 20, 2019

This is no one else’s fault but Nigel Farage’s – for sowing division, hate and evil against those that have only contributed great things to Britain. Sound, decent people are tired of this hate. Milkshake the hate. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fvXQhR1Dh7 — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) May 20, 2019

A similar situation arose in Australia when Sen. Fraser Anning was blindsided by a teen cracking an egg on his head. Anning turned reflexively and hit back, prompting some to claim that the teen was justified in attacking the Senator because his political views were racist.

But in recent weeks — and particularly in the U.K. against right-leaning candidates — milkshakes appear to have replaced eggs as the projectile of choice with regard to political adversaries.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) was hit by two “milkshakings” in different cities on the same day, and UKIP member Carl Benjamin has been hit four times.

UKIP candidate Mark Meechan, whose Twitter handle is @countdankula, tweeted a preemptive strike at anyone who was considering dousing him in milkshake.

Just to be clear, anyone that comes at me with a milkshake will need the straw to eat their meals for the next few months. I don’t care how many cameras are rolling, you’ll be getting booted up and down the street. If you just want a discussion though, then we’re good. — Count Dankula???????????????????????????? (@CountDankulaTV) May 10, 2019

