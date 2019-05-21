Elle Fanning Faints At Cannes Festival And The Reason Why Is Terrifying

Elle Fanning got quite the scare Monday night when she fainted during a dinner at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and it was all because her dress was “too tight.”

It happened during the Chophard Trophee Dinner when the 21-year-old actress just fell right out of her chair during the introduction of actor Francois Civil, per Variety magazine Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cannes Film Festival (@cannes2019_) on May 15, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT

The "Maleficent" star was sitting at a table next to her sister, actress Dakota Fanning, who then helped her sister get to her feet and was helped out of the room by security.

According to an eyewitness, the ceremony was paused for a bit as a hush reportedly fell over the room.

Per the report:

Colin Firth, who was seated close-by, quickly leapt to his feet and offered assistance to the dazed actress. Another shocked onlooker, actress Marion Cotillard, placed a hand over her heart as Fanning was taken away by security.

The “Super 8” star later took to her Instagram to let fans know that she was okay and she blamed the whole ordeal of her dress being “too tight.” She was wearing a period piece dress that had a built-in corset, per Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on May 20, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!! #dresstootight #timeofthemonth,” the “Beguiled” actress captioned a picture of her giving a thumbs up.

“Mad Men” stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka reacted to her post.

“Where’s your smelling salts when you need em??” Jones wrote.

“You’re a literal icon,” Shipka added.