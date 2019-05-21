Hannah B. Experiences Awkward Moment On ‘Bachelorette’ After Clothing Comes Off During Massages

Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” got a little steamy, but also a little awkward.

Hannah Brown got a little caught up in contestant Luke P. while the two were giving each other massages, and was completely taken aback when their moment was interrupted.

During the cocktail party, Luke P. was shown giving Brown a massage with the back of her dress unzipped.

Brown was so into this exchange and the two were all over each other when Brown suggested he take his shirt off so she could give him a massage. After Luke P. undressed, Jed walks into the situation to pull Brown aside and the whole interaction was the most cringeworthy thing I have ever watched. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Has Fathered 114 Kids Through Sperm Donation)

First, poor Jed. I mean, Luke P. is one of the nicest looking guys to have ever been on this reality show and here he is half naked with Brown on the second episode of the show.

Jed gives the two some space and Brown lets loose the F-word a ridiculous amount of times. I couldn’t tell if she was more upset that she couldn’t keep making out with Luke P. or that they got caught, but I think it might have been the former.

Brown goes to apologize to Jed and he throws out the best one liner that would have made me love him if he actually went through with what he said.

“I should have walked back in with my pants off,” he told Brown.

That might have made the moment a little less cringeworthy.