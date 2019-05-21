Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Pink Dress At Royal Garden Party

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous pale-pink dress for the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve pretty number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William and others for the festivities.

She completed the terrific look with her pulled up into a loose bun, a stunning pink hat and matching taupe-colored high heels and clutch.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a way of [recognizing] and rewarding public service,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a beautiful picture from the day.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a way of recognising and rewarding public service. pic.twitter.com/wDcWPWYNio — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2019

