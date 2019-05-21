Liberalism Ruins Everything It Touches

On today’s show we get into the corrosive effect liberalism has on everything. Democrats are seeking to institute an agenda to absolve people of the consequences of their actions, absolving them of responsibility. If it’s not reversed, this will not end well.

Listen to the show:

From student loan “forgiveness” to “free” everything, liberals are pushing and promoting an agenda marinated in manipulation and the absorption of personal responsibility. These things will have real world consequences in the future – they are about training people to look to government to solve their problems, even problems they create themselves. We get into all of it.

The Australian election did not go the way the media expected it to. Left-wingers, both in the US and down under, expected their ideological soulmates to sweep to victory on the wings of climate change. But voters had different ideas. With mandatory voting, how did the pollsters and the media get it so wrong? We explain it all.

