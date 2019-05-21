Maryland Pediatrician Indicted On 65 Charges, Accused Of Sexual Assault Against Female Patients

A Maryland doctor was arrested Monday for alleged sex offenses against female patients that range over the past 40 years.

Dr. Ernesto Torres of Frederick County, Maryland, was indicted with 65 charges, including nine counts of child sex abuse, 10 counts of sex abuse of a minor, 43 counts of sex offenses in the third degree, two counts of sex offenses in the second degree, and one count of second-degree assault, according to a state press release.

Pediatrician charged with 65 counts of child sex abuse, assault https://t.co/zmz2w41izH pic.twitter.com/WBcgevhBxo — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2019

Torres was arrested in early May in relation to the alleged assault of an 18-year-old patient. He was then re-arrested Monday afternoon after being indicted Friday, according to a statement from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. (RELATED: Teen Suicides Spike More Than 28 Percent A Month After Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Was Released, Study Shows)

Investigators said Torres might have had additional victims and ask anyone with claims about Torres reach out to authorities. The Maryland pediatrician is believed to have been sexually abusing patients since as early as 1979, according to WBAL TV. His youngest alleged victim was 11 years old at the time.

Torres’s bond has been increased from $100,000 to $500,000 and he was required to give authorities his passport, prevented from practicing medicine until charges have been cleared, and is not allowed to be around children under 18 years of age.

“Not quite what we wanted, but definitely better than last time,” Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith told WBAL TV.

“We really thought with these 11 … additional victims, (Torres) could be a public safety threat and the judge (would) hold him without bond. It didn’t happen,” Smith said.

“You always seem very nice, but there’s just something sometimes your intuition is just like somethings not right,” said Amber Gunder, the mother to two of Torres’s former patients.

