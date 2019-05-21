Mel B Reveals She’s Not Blind, Did Lose Vision In One Eye
Spice Girl Mel B is denying rumors that she’s now blind.
Scary Spice did admit that she is now recovering from a health scare, but she never went totally blind, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The pop singer, 43, shared on her Instagram that she temporarily went blind in one eye and was diagnosed with an eye disease by a doctor.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs ????????
“Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry,” Mel B explained. (RELATED: Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga For Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper)
“… just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before … I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she added.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @lorraine for having me on the show this AM raising awareness for issues regarding abusive relationships and mental health,the more we talk about it less taboo it is and it helps victims like me seek help and not feel so alone,you can read about this more In my book “brutally honest” available at @amazon or on audio at @audible #shinealight #scaryspice #yournotalone if you no anyone that is suffering contact @womens_aid
Reports that the “Wannabe” singer had gone blind have been circulating, but Mel B said she has the condition under control with medication.
“im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse,” she shared. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs.”