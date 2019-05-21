Mel B Reveals She’s Not Blind, Did Lose Vision In One Eye

Spice Girl Mel B is denying rumors that she’s now blind.

Scary Spice did admit that she is now recovering from a health scare, but she never went totally blind, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six. The pop singer, 43, shared on her Instagram that she temporarily went blind in one eye and was diagnosed with an eye disease by a doctor.

“Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry,” Mel B explained. (RELATED: Mel B Criticizes Lady Gaga For Oscars Performance With Bradley Cooper)

“… just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before … I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye,” she added.

Reports that the “Wannabe” singer had gone blind have been circulating, but Mel B said she has the condition under control with medication.

“im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse,” she shared. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs.”