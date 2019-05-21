Ndamukong Suh ‘Finalizing’ Deal With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh is about to be the latest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon, the former Detroit Lions star is “finalizing a one-year deal.” Salary details aren’t known at this time.

Ndamukong Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal, a source tells ESPN. Barring any late hang ups, Suh is now expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

This is a big time move for the Bucs. They just cut Gerald McCoy loose, and I’m guessing they got Suh on a relatively bargain deal.

He immediately will plug up the middle for Tampa Bay. We all knew he would sign somewhere eventually, but I’m not sure how many people picked the Bucs as the landing. (RELATED: Pete Carroll Wants The NFL To Eliminate Replays Or ‘Decrease’ How Often It’s Used)

This is a major move, especially for a team looking to make some noise with new head coach Bruce Arians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Suh isn’t in his prime anymore, and hasn’t been for a couple years I’d argue. However, he’s not the dude you want to see across the line of scrimmage if you’re a quarterback or running back in the NFL.

When he’s playing at the top of his game, the man might honestly be borderline impossible to block.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndamukong Suh (@ndamukong_suh) on Jan 24, 2019 at 7:31pm PST

He made it all the way to the Super Bowl last season with the Rams. Could he potentially do the same in 2019-2020 with the Bucs?

I doubt it, but you can expect him to keep terrorizing offensive lines.

