One Of This Season’s Hot Ticket Items, The Fire TV Cube Is $50 Off

Daily Reviewer | Contributor

Have you ever wished you could ask your TV to play your favorite shows instead of searching around for the remote? The Fire TV Cube with Alexa allows you to do just that. It can hear you from across the room in any direction, and you can tell it to search, play, fast forward, and more. The built-in speaker also allows you to check the weather and hear the news. And you’ll be able to access more than 500,000 movies and shows through apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. The Fire TV Cube also supports 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps and HDR.

(Photo via Amazon)

(Photo via Amazon)

One of this season’s hot ticket items: The Fire TV Cube is 42 percent off for Prime members for a limited time! 

So if you’re ready to start streaming completely hands-free, now’s the perfect time. Prime members can get the Fire TV Cube, which retails for $119.99, for just $69.99. Or choose five monthly payments of only $14. That’s a 42% discount, and shipping is free. But don’t wait, since this is a limited time offer from Amazon.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.
Tags : amazon fire tv
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller