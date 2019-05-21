Will The Society Get A Season 2 On Netflix? Showrunner Says He Hopes So

It’s still not known at this time whether or not “The Society” will return for a second season on Netflix.

As I’ve already written, I recently binge-watched the series about a bunch of high schoolers who find themselves returning home to all their parents missing. It was an interesting take on “Lord of the Flies” and had a nice supernatural twist. Unfortunately, it’s still not known as of right now whether or not we’ll get more episodes.

“We don’t have it all worked out, but we have lots of ideas of where we want to go. … We’re on our own personal cliff-hanger right now. I would hope so [that The Society is officially renewed for a second season],” showrunner Chris Keyser told Metro earlier in May. (RELATED: ‘The Society’ Is A Very Solid Show On Netflix)

I honestly did enjoy “The Society.” It was an entertaining first season, and it kept me engaged from start to finish.

There were some dumb and cringeworthy moments, but not enough to derail the show. Through 10 episodes, I found myself drawn in my the idea of a bunch of high school kids unable to escape and with no parental oversight.

Naturally, I predicted it’d go to hell and it eventually did. Now, it didn’t go bad as badly or as quickly as I thought it would, which was kind of unrealistic.

Allie demands all guns be banned after taking over, and they’re mostly handed over without incident. Again, I find that to be highly unrealistic. We all know the people with the guns are the ones running show, and nobody would willingly hand them over if they had any brains.

One of the best parts of the show is the psychopath Campbell who might honestly be the smartest character in the whole show, but he’s damn dangerous.

In the final moments of season one, he successfully took control of the town and we found out the parents never left the town. The students were transported to some kind of alternate reality.

We can’t get left on that cliffhanger, right? I need to know what Campbell pulling the strings is like.

Let’s hope we get some more episodes. Their conclusion is okay if we don’t, but there’s still a ton of material to unfold.

Do the right thing, Netflix. Hit the fans with a second season.

