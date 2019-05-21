Here Are The Tornadoes Sweeping The Heartland

Tornadoes swept through the heartland on Monday and Tuesday, affecting states such as Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

CNN reported that at least 19 tornadoes have hit these areas this week. (RELATED: Woman Who Lost 10 Family Members In Alabama Tornado Speaks Out)

Here are some images and videos from these shocking storms:

The terrifying twister outbreak came after 2018 saw record-low tornado activity in the U.S. At one point, there were nearly 2,000 consecutive days without an F5 tornado, which was the second longest streak since 1950. However, this year has already seen an unfortunate change of pace.

Across the western part of the country, people are taking cover as tornados storm through their backyards. https://t.co/krjMnfFTFk pic.twitter.com/sbUayRUFC6 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 21, 2019



Late last year, a tornado hit Seattle without an official warning being issued, an extreme rarity. The storm also occurred in December, also a rarity. The tornado caused significant damage, destroyed property and knocked down power lines, but did not result in any deaths.

Incredible time lapse of a large tornado in Mangum, Oklahoma. Taken earlier today. pic.twitter.com/c2QwlTeBy6 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 20, 2019

Earlier this year, a tornado leveled Lee County, Alabama, killing 23 people. The death toll included several children, and one woman lost 10 family members in the tragedy.

Squall line blasting through Tulsa Oklahoma moments ago #okwx pic.twitter.com/ybUI2AehPN — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) May 21, 2019



There have been no serious injuries or deaths reported at this point.

