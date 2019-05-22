7 CEOs Call Abortion A ‘Human Right’ In New York Times Ad

A group of CEOs placed a full, two-page advertisement in the New York Times Tuesday calling abortion a “human right” and urging corporate America to get more involved.

“It’s time for corporate America to speak up,” the ad says. “For too long, corporate America has largely been silent on speaking up for sexual and reproductive health and rights. That must change.”

All seven of the CEOs who signed the letter were women. The companies they represent range from sex-toy designers to feminine-hygiene providers. (RELATED: Unfit To Print Episode 9: Unpacking The Fake News About Alabama’s Abortion Law)

“Today, we loudly and boldly declare that we will not be silent in defense of fundamental human rights and we challenge our peers in the business community to do the same,” the ad continues. “Now is the time to speak up.”

The ad comes as the abortion debate has intensified in recent months, with several states passing laws either significantly restricting abortion or outright banning it. The debate over the issue reached a fever pitch after Alabama passed a law banning nearly all abortions, without exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest.

Abortion rights supporters held a rally in front of the Supreme Court Tuesday to protest the bans and emphasize their support for Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision which legalized abortion across the U.S.

None of these laws have taken effect yet and are currently being challenged in court. Conservatives are hopeful that the high court will take another look at Roe after last year’s confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Follow William Davis on Twitter