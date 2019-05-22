Antonio Brown Misses OTAs With The Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown wasn’t present when the Oakland Raiders held OTAs Tuesday.

Head coach Jon Gruden told the media not to “read much into this,” according to The New York Post, but I’m not sure we should take this lightly.

Jon Gruden on Antonio Brown’s absence from today’s voluntary session. Expects to see him back in the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/VHl9Xyqd3D — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) May 21, 2019

There’s really nothing that gets me fried like guys on big contracts who want us to believe they’re leaders but don’t show up for voluntary activities.

Brown got a $50 million contract from the Raiders after the Steelers traded him. $50 million, and he can’t show up for OTAs? (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Plan To Play Hunter Renfrow All Over The Field)

Give me a break. That’s pathetic, especially given the fact he just joined the team this off-season.

If a team is going to pay you $50 million, then you damn well better be able to show up to OTAs and set an example for the young guys.

This really isn’t hard to figure out at all. If you want to be a highly-paid leader in the locker room, then you need to be present for off-season activities.

If you can’t show up for OTAs, you shouldn’t be surprised if the team doesn’t fully embrace you or respect your leadership.

Best of luck to all the Raiders fans out there. It sounds like you guys are in for a fun 2019 with Brown on the roster.

