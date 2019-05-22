Ellen DeGeneres Inks New Deal To Keep Her Talk Show On The Air Through 2022

Ellen DeGeneres announced Tuesday that she is going nowhere after signing a new deal that will keep her talk show on the air through 2022.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” the 61-year-old talk show host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shared, per Deadline. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Defends Herself Against Critics Over ‘Racist’ Meme)

“Mostly because I love doing it so much every day,” she added. “But also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Vs. Eric Trump–Who Ya Got?)

It all comes following numerous reports that the comedian/talk show host had reportedly been weighing the decision about when it would be time to walk away from her show. Her previous contract was up in 2020.

“I hope I know when. [Maybe] when people kind of are tired of me, and I think I’ll sense that,” the host shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“People get tired of people, especially in today’s age,” she added.

“Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature,” Peter Roth, President & Chief Content Officer at Warner Bros. Television Group shared. “Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on Game of Games or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from Little Big Shots to the animated antics of Green Eggs and Ham, it’s an honor to work alongside her.”

“It has been a true honor and a privilege to work with Ellen and her extraordinary team,” added Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. “The show itself is simply the best in the business – daytime or late night. Not to mention the amazing work she does literally everywhere on TV – from network to cable to streaming to digital – there is no one better.”

As previously reported, she had previously talked about how she’s been thinking of retiring from her hit show in the near-future.