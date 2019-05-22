‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Petition Hits 1.4 Million Signatures

More and more people now want the final season of “Game of Thrones” done over.

A petition on Change.org now sits at just north of 1.4 million signatures demanding a new Season 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 18, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

When I first saw this petition, I thought it was really dumb, but it didn’t even have 350,000 likes a week ago. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Now, it’s sitting at nearly a million-and-a-half, and it looks like it blew up after the final episode aired. I don’t blame anybody for signing that petition.

I might have thought it was insanely stupid after the fifth episode, but my mind sure did change fast after the atrocious finale we were all subjected to this past Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

Will I sign it? No, but I no longer am judging anybody who does. It’s relatively minor in the grand scheme of things given what we’ve all now been through.

Rioting in the streets might honestly be a better reaction. We put years of our lives into this show, and what did we get in return?

We got nothing but extreme disappointment.

Will HBO do anything to change the “Game of Thrones” ending? Of course not. They’ve just alienated all their loyal viewers and fans, but who cares, right?

What an absolute disaster from start to finish in the Season 8 finale.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter