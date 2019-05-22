NFL Legend Joe Thomas Grills Steaks With A Flamethrower

Retired NFL legend Joe Thomas has a great way to grill up his steaks.

A video has been making the rounds of Thomas firing up some steaks on the grill, but he didn’t do it the normal way. We all know the former Cleveland Browns superstar had to add a little something unexpected.

He had some kind of flamethrower to really char those bad boys up! The video is incredible. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Remember NFL Legend Joe Thomas? You Won’t Even Recognize Him These Days)

Joe Thomas doesn’t mess around with his steaks (via @joethomas73) pic.twitter.com/cNTmELdORz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

If you’re not a Joe Thomas fan, then please leave America. Don’t politely leave or take your time exiting this country.

Get the hell out as quickly as possible.

Joe Thomas is an American icon, and there’s no other way about it. He crushed the game of football and now he grills steaks with a flamethrower. A flamethrower!

If I ever have a son (I don’t have any at the moment, at least that I know about), Joe Thomas is the type of dude I’d tell them to look up to.

He was a star athlete, played for the University of Wisconsin, made a ton of cash in the NFL and apparently owns some kind of flamethrower.

If that’s not what America is all about, then I’m not sure why we even bothered winning the Cold War.

Major props to Thomas. Now, I need to go eat because that video made me hungry as all hell.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter