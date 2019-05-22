Josh Copeland Pleads Guilty To 2nd- And 3rd-Degree Assault

Josh Copeland has pled guilty to multiple assault charges.

The professional MMA fighter was arrested back in February after he allegedly got physical with his wife in front of a child. Now he’s reached a deal, and his punishment wasn’t much at all.

Copeland pled guilty to second- and third-degree assault in return for child abuse and domestic violence charges to be dropped, According to TMZ. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

The same report indicated he’s fine to travel for his MMA fights but will need to check in with the court regularly until 2021. (RELATED: MMA Star Josh Copeland Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Wife In The Face)

All things considered, I think it’s safe to say Copeland got off pretty easy. He was accused of physically harming his wife, got the major charges dropped, and only got two years of probation.

If he stays clean, he’ll pretty much be off the hook in 24 months. That’s not a bad punishment at all for a man accused of harming a woman.

Now, he needs to figure out a way to stay out of trouble and make amends with his family. Let’s hope Copeland can get his life on a good path.

It sounds like the judge is giving him every chance possible to figure things out without having to sit behind bars.

