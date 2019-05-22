Ric Flair Gives Fans Update On His Status After Leaving Hospital Following Surgery

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair gave fans an update Wednesday after leaving the hospital just 48 hours after undergoing surgery for an unknown medical emergency.

"The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again," the 70-year-old wrestler tweeted to his millions of followers, along with a snapshot of him smiling.

"I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love," he added. "At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted. I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!"

TMZ caught up with the legend after leaving the hospital, and he was all smiles as he was wheeled out by his wife, Wendy Barlow, and taken to his car to head home.

Flair had to be rushed to the emergency room last week for what was described at the time as a “very serious” medical emergency. At first, doctors postponed a surgical procedure due to complications but decided to go ahead with it on Monday. Sources shared that the surgery was a success and being discharged from the hospital less than two days later must be a good sign.

As previously reported, in 2017, the wrestling icon had to be hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma for 11 days when he suffered a ruptured intestine, which reportedly stemmed from his longtime struggle with alcohol, per the New York Post.

He was in critical condition and his situation was reportedly life-threatening.

Tthe “Nature Boy,” however, managed to get better and finally tied the knot last September when he married longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow. It was his fifth time down the aisle.