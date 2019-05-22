Will Smith Reacts To Jada Pinkett-Smith And His Daughter Talking About Porn

Your first name

Will Smith admitted to not watching Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” because of the sensitive topics she discusses on the show.

Smith appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday and was asked if he kept up with his wife’s Facebook Watch talk show, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The show features Pinkett-Smith, her daughter and her mother discussing numerous topics including porn.

“No, I don’t watch it,” Smith admitted Tuesday. “They tellin’ all our business!” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

“It’s actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear,” he added. “And they sit down, and it’s really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics.”

Jimmy Kimmel then brought up the topic of porn saying, “Yeah, right. Even a pornocopia of topics, some people might say.”

“Porn addiction I think was the topic,” Smith responded. “Yeah, there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know?”

When asked who made him more uncomfortable talking about porn, his wife, daughter or mother-in-law, Smith said, “It’s all bad.”

Monday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” featured the three women talking about porn addiction. Pinkett-Smith herself admitted to an unhealthy relationship she had in the past with porn and how it affected her intimate relationships in real life.