Amber Heard Promotes Revenge Porn Bill On Capitol Hill

Actress Amber Heard appeared Wednesday on Capitol Hill to promote a bill that would make revenge porn a federal crime.

The SHIELD act reintroduced legislation that would make sharing nude photos of somebody without their consent punishable by a fine, up to five years in prison or even both, according to a report published by Fox News.

The bill has bipartisanship support and is sponsored by Republican New York Rep. John Katko and Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier.

“Nonconsensual porn is one of the worst violations of privacy and it doesn’t discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating consequences,” Heard said. (RELATED: Amber Heard Court Filings Detail Physical Abuse She Endured While With Johnny Depp)

“Intimate content released into the internet is virtually impossible to remove, further subjecting victims to harassment and judgment from strangers and acquaintances alike,” she added. “It can result and often does in devastating and economic, social psychological consequences.”

Today, New York passed a bill to criminalize revenge porn. This cruel and non-consensual conduct is a vicious form of humiliation and control that our laws must protect against. New York is now one step closer to never tolerating this abusive behavior. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 28, 2019

Heard was a victim of revenge porn in 2014 when she was included in a dump of actresses’ and models’ nude photos online.

“The nonconsensual porn that affects me is still out there and remains to this day,” Heard said. “If it can happen to me it can happen to anyone — and it does.”

The federal bill follows bills on revenge porn passed in other states, most recently the state legislation in New York passed in February. In New York revenge porn is now punishable by up to one year in jail. The victim is also allowed to sue and judges allowed to order the content to be removed.