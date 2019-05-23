The ‘American Taliban’ Is Being Released From Prison

The American captured in Afghanistan in 2001, known as “American Taliban,” is set to be released after serving 17 years of a 20-year sentence today.

John Walker Lindh was captured as an enemy combatant by American and British special forces after a four-day long firefight at a Qala-i-Jangi, a prison camp in Afghanistan that housed hundreds of Taliban prisoners.

After a revolt from the Taliban prisoners, American CIA Agent Johnny Snapp was killed – he was the first American causality in Afghanistan during the War on Terror. Hundreds of Northern Alliance soldiers and Taliban prisoners were also killed during the Battle of Qala-i-Jangi. (RELATED: Former CIA Officer Advocates For Terrorist Registry After His Colleague Was Killed)

Walker was brought back to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for “supplying services to the Taliban” and for “carrying an explosive.” He is not believed to have been directly involved in the murder of agent Snapp, and to this day he claims he never fired a weapon while serving under the Taliban.

Walker is being released three years early of his full 20-year sentence, due to ‘good behavior’ – despite reports by the National Counterterrorism Center that Walker has not renounced Islamic extremism.

