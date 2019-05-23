CNN’s Brian Stelter To 2019 Graduates: ‘I Still Don’t Know What I’m Doing’

CNN’s resident anti-Trump goofball Brian Stelter spoke at Towson University’s commencement ceremony Wednesday. In his Wednesday night newsletter, he praised himself and described a moment in his speech when he went rogue. But keep in mind this is Brian Stelter rogue. Not in the vein of the man he despises — President Trump.

“This won’t surprise my producers: I immediately went off-script,” he wrote in his newsletter as if he’s a modern Hunter S. Thompson. “I said I had noticed a graduate in the audience with a message written on her cap: ‘I still don’t know what I’m doing.’ So I told her and the rest of the crowd: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing either. None of us really do. We’re all just faking it til we make it. And you will make it too.'”

Perhaps Stelter was being more candid than anyone knew.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Stelter provided zero news about porn star Stormy Daniels‘ former attorney Michael Avenatti in his nightly newsletter. On Tuesday, Vanity Fair published a searing profile on Avenatti, in which he cried to the writer, Emily Jane Fox, on four occasions. On Wednesday, Avenatti was indicted on charges of defrauding Daniels. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Accused Avenatti Of Exploiting Daniels Back In September)

Stelter was among the eager journalists who took Avenatti’s potential run for the White House in 2020 seriously and had him on his show many times. He finally choked and admitted that he dropped the ball the past two nights.

You’re right, I’m wrong, I got mixed up. Now the trolls have a legit reason to dunk on me Will include it tonight. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 23, 2019

The cable host tried the in real time defense. It fell short of sanity.

“I did think he was serious eight months ago, and I own that,” Stelter tweeted Thursday morning while being deluged by critics.

The Twittersphere had a lot of reaction to the CNN host delivering the graduation speech in the first place. Mostly, they felt terrible for the students who had to endure this affront to graduation speeches worldwide.

“Wow,” wrote Jared Foss, a MAGA supporter. “Towson’s standards for speakers must be pretty low for them to pick little Brian Stelter to be their commencement speaker. Hopefully they got a baby bottle full of soy milk and the high chair ready. I feel sorry for the students that have to listen to him speak.”

“Are you going to skip over the whole Avenetti thing? Or use that as a life lesson moment?” asked Dog Guy.

Joe B went harder on him, saying, “Class, you can be anything you want to be in life…just not a jelly donut because I may inhale you.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Gives Brian Stelter A Dozen Jelly Donuts)

Kevin M straight up attacked him: “An arena full of people about to become dumber for having heard you speak.”

Skybuster really put things into perspective.

“Haven’t they been through enough?”

But the most eye-popping response came from Rock, a self-described “dad who tells shitty jokes on the internet.”

Those poor kids have to listen to Captain Bitch Tits pic.twitter.com/AZ3WAhaD4Y — Rock???????? (@TheMichaelRock) May 22, 2019

Honestly, it’s not as though Stelter couldn’t have seen this coming. Each day he blasts President Trump and covers the media in an obviously biased way.

A little after 3 p.m. Wednesday, he wrote, cheerily, “About to speak at my alma mater @TowsonU’s commencement for the college of fine arts & communication. Time to bring in the students!”

Which, of course, roused a bunch of CNN and Stelter haters.