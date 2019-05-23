13-Time Convicted Felon With Drugs Hidden In Anus Allegedly Shoots Himself In The Testicles

A 13-time convicted felon reportedly shot himself in the scrotum while carrying a gun tucked in his front pocket in his Cashmere, Washington, apartment.

Cameron Jeffrey Wilson, 27, accidentally discharged the pistol while walking around his apartment, sending a bullet right into his testicles, a probable cause affidavit filed April 16 says, according to The Wenatchee World. Doctors were treating Wilson for his wounds when a balloon of marijuana reportedly fell out of his anus.

Before going to the hospital, Wilson told his girlfriend to drive him to Lincoln Park in Wenatchee, Washington, where he allegedly handed off the gun to a friend, according to the affidavit. Given his 13 prior convictions, it is illegal for Wilson to be in possession of a firearm.

Chelan County sheriff’s detectives were contacted about Wilson’s gunshot wound. They then responded to the hospital and began to search his car at the hospital for evidence of what had occurred. They reportedly found a bag of methamphetamine in the pocket of a bloody pair of jeans he had removed before entering the hospital, The Wenatchee World reports.

Detectives issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest for possession of a firearm as well as the unlawful possession of meth, for which he was charged on April 16. Wilson turned himself in to local authorities on April 18. (RELATED: ‘Pooperintendent’ Who Defecated On Rival School’s Field Sues Police For Public Embarrassment)

Man allegedly hiding drugs in butt accidentally shoots himself in testicles https://t.co/On8DZs6WUO pic.twitter.com/hAfLHojjL9 — New York Post (@nypost) May 22, 2019

While in custody, another balloon of marijuana fell from Wilson’s anus during a strip search, according to an April 19 probable cause affidavit. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, according to the Wenatchee World.

While in jail, Wilson made several phone calls to his girlfriend telling her not to cooperate with investigators. Police, who were listening in on his phone calls, charged Wilson with four counts of tampering with a witness, according to a probable cause affidavit filed on April 26.

Each of these three incidents are being charged as separate cases in superior court.

On May 1, Wilson pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of meth, as well as possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, with his trial set for June 18.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the four counts of tampering with a witness, with trial set for July 9.

Wilson is presently being held on a $110,000 bail at the regional justice center, according to The Wenatchee World.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.