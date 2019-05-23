Earn Six Figures With This Project Management Training That’s Over 60% Off

The Daily Caller Shop | Contributor

Think of a project manager like the coach of a basketball team – without a coach’s direction, the game is just a bunch of tall people running around. In corporate America, a project manager is always in demand. Master the skills to become a project manager for just $49 with The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access on sale in the Daily Caller shop.

With The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access, you have lifetime access to classes that will help you become a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Associate In Project Management (PMI-CAPM), Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP), and Prince2. All these certifications are sure to impress future employers.

Everything you need to be certified for one low price.

Everything you need to be certified for one low price.

You’ll also receive an introduction to the IT industry, where many project management jobs are located. Six Sigma is a widely-used program that helps eliminate product defects. With The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access, you have the tools to become a Six Sigma master.

A $2,691 value, you can enroll in The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access for only $49 — a can’t-miss savings of 98%. For a limited time, knock off an additional 60% when you use the code WEEKEND60 in the Daily Caller shop. Buy now for the all-time low sales price of $19.60

Tags : online education project management
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller