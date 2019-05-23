Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, with felony domestic violence.

Hickerson could face up to four years in prison for the felony charge, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. Panetierre’s boyfriend was arrested earlier this month after a fight between the two allegedly got physical.

Authorities originally said Panetierre didn’t have any serious injuries, just redness and marks. The two had reportedly been drinking before the altercation occurred on May 2. It is not clear who called the police. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

Hickerson was arrested after authorities determined he started the argument first. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and his bail has been set at $50,000. The judge ordered a protective order for Panettiere. The order keeps her boyfriend from coming within 100 feet of the “Nashville” star.

Panettiere and Hickerson have been dating since last summer. The “Ice Princess” star told Us Weekly that she would get married to Hickerson after only six months of dating. The couple was reportedly spotted together May 15, weeks after the alleged physical assault.

Her relationship with Hickerson follows her previous relationship with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere and Klitschko share their daughter Kaya, 4.