Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Green Dress At Internet Awards

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous green dress for the Internet Association’s 2019 Internet Freedom Awards.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, mint-green number that went down to her knees in a handful of pictures she shared Wednesday night on Instagram. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She captioned the great post simply, “I am honored to receive the Internet Association’s 2019 Internet Freedom Award. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 22, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

She completed the great look with loose hair and a beautiful brooch. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

Unfortunately, professional photography sites have yet to share any snaps from the night. But lucky for us, a few have surfaced on social media showing just how striking the look truly was.

Congrats ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ on receiving the Internet Association’s 2019 Internet Freedom Award this evening. pic.twitter.com/dE6ZhTZAbL — Avi Berkowitz (@AviBerkow) May 22, 2019

It’s critical that we prepare youth with the workforce skills required now and in the future. Today, Jimmy & Alex, STEM program leads at @BGCGW, joined @IvankaTrump as she accepted the Internet Freedom Award for her efforts in STEM education and closing the skills gap! #IAGala pic.twitter.com/kIoUzBv4hS — Boys & Girls Clubs (@BGCA_Clubs) May 23, 2019

Ivanka Trump accepts an award from the Internet Association, which lobbies on behalf of many of the tech giants. On the right is Amazon executive Brian Huseman. pic.twitter.com/TOn9dAPP58 — David McCabe (@dmccabe) May 23, 2019

Ivanka always looks just right no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up wearing a beautiful red dress during a recent trip to Indiana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on May 16, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

