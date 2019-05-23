Report: Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Are Over After Dating For A Year

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have reportedly split up for good after dating for a year and the long-distance relationship they had is reportedly to blame.

“Ben [Simmons] and Kendall [Jenner] split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch,” a source close to the 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared, per E! News on Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The insider said that the fact that the reality star and the Philadelphia 76ers star lived far apart “was getting to be a lot.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 7, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

“She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms,” the insider added. “Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

The source continued, “It’s been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together.”

For the most part, the lingerie model has not been vocal about her relationship with Simmons and explained as much during a recent interview with Vogue Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 4, 2019 at 4:22pm PDT

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star said. (RELATED: Here Are Kendall Jenner’s Greatest Photos Of 2017 [SLIDESHOW])

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be],” she added.

Jenner continued, “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

As previously reported, the two have sparked numerous headlines off and on for over a year now, with both keeping their relationship status on the down low.