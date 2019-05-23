Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Find Out About Jordyn Woods Allegedly Cheating In New Trailer

The moment has finally come for fans to see just exactly what went down when Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner learned that Jordyn Woods had allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson.

In a video posted Thursday on YouTube, the 34-year-old reality star, Khloé, finds out that her then-boyfriend had allegedly cheated on her with long-time family friend and best pal of Jenner’s, Woods. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

“I am broken by so many things,” Khloe can be overheard stating and clearly getting very upset by the news she just learned. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Later, she screamed the word “liar” into a phone and then we see Kylie trying to console her older sister and telling her,”Just know I love you.”

Kim Kardashian appears to be talking about the issue and said “one day, she’s just going to explode,” without a reference to exactly whom she was referring to.

“The look in her eyes, she’s really going through it,” Kylie replied through what sounds like tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

At one point, we can see Kris Jenner talking about the alleged scandal and explaining that it was going to change her 21-year-old daughter, Kylie’s, relationship with Jordyn forever, per Elle magazine.

“For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce,” Kris told her youngest daughter.

“She [Jordyn] f*cked up,”Kylie replied while clearly getting emotional about it.

It all comes, following stories earlier this week that Kylie has reportedly asked Jordyn to come and “get her stuff” out of her home since news broke that Woods had allegedly hooked-up with Khloe’s then-boyfriend Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 7, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT

As previously reported, the reality star finally broke things off with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after another cheating allegation surfaced, this time allegedly involving family friend Jordyn.

This after the Khloe had decided to give Thompson a second chance after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.