Kris Jenner Reveals The Reasoning Behind Kim Kardashian’s New Baby Name
Kris Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest baby Psalm West.
The reality TV star and “mom-ager” revealed the inspiration behind the biblical name in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday.
Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019
“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”
Jenner admitted she can’t pick the cutest thing the new baby has done so far. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal The Name Of Baby Number 4)
“I don’t know, he’s just adorable!” Jenner responded.
Kardashian and West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on May 9. The newborn boy weighed in at six pounds, nine ounces, as previously reported.
The duo waited a week to reveal the name of the fourth addition. They announced the name in a post on Twitter. Kardashian shared a photo of the baby with a screenshot of messages from West. She captioned the photo, “Psalm West.”
Before the birth of baby Psalm, Kardashian revealed she was feeling anxious over the arrival of her fourth child. In an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the reality star revealed that she was hoping for a CBD-themed baby shower to help her relax.