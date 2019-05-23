Kris Jenner Reveals The Reasoning Behind Kim Kardashian’s New Baby Name

Kris Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newest baby Psalm West.

The reality TV star and “mom-ager” revealed the inspiration behind the biblical name in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Jenner admitted she can’t pick the cutest thing the new baby has done so far. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal The Name Of Baby Number 4)